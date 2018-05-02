Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left), with the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar (middle), and others during the ground-breaking ceremony for the Headquarters Complex, Ground Training Command, Nigerian Air Force Base, Enugu, yesterday.

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (right) presenting to the General Manager of Enugu Rangers International Football Club, Davidson Owumi, the keys to the brand new 32-seater and 14-seater Toyota Hiace buses procured for the club by the state govt yesterday.