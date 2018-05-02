Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left), with the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar (middle), and others during the ground-breaking ceremony for the Headquarters Complex, Ground Training Command, Nigerian Air Force Base, Enugu, yesterday.

Related Articles
Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Finance , Mrs. Kemi Adeosun and Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, at the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday, 2nd May, 2018.
May 2, 2018
Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, receiving her Merit Award from the President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, Alhaji Isma’ila Muhammadu Zakari, during the Institute’s Merit Award Night at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday, April 28, 2018
April 29, 2018