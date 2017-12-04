Gunmen kidnap Sen. Ayo Arise, demand N80m ransom

A former Senator representing Ekiti North Senatorial District, Ayo Arise, was, on Sunday kidnapped by gunmen.

He was kidnapped alongside his driver on the Okene-Abuja highway while travelling back to Abuja from his country home in Oye-Ekiti.

He was said to be travelling in his Mercedez Jeep as of the time of the incident.

A family source said the abductors had contacted his family and demanded N80m ransom from them.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain was said to have attended a ceremony at Ikere-Ekiti on Saturday, where a chieftaincy title was conferred on a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Mr. Tunde Ogunsakin.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, said, “Yes, he visited Ekiti State on Saturday before returning to Abuja.

“When we wanted to establish contact with him, we could not. The last time I called him was around 6pm, so the kidnap must have taken place around 7 pm.

“They have contacted us and demanded a sum of N80m ransom. We are worried because we don’t know his situation.

“The family is working hard to secure his release and we have contacted all the relevant agencies, including the Police, to come to our aid,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ekiti, Alberto Adeyemi, a Superintendent of Police, said he could not speak on the matter since the reported kidnap took place in Kogi State, which is outside his jurisdiction.

Arise was the Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatisation between 2007 and 2011 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

He defected to the APC in 2015, having been denied the senatorial ticket of the PDP.