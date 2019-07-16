Herdsmen behead father, son in fresh Plateau attack

The killing of a man and his son by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Miango, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, has caused tension in the area.

The victims identified as Thomas Wollo, 46, and Nggwe Thomas, seven, were said to have been were attacked and beheaded by some herdsmen close to their home in Tafigana village, Bassa LGA, while returning from a choir practice at about 8.50pm on Sunday.

It was learnt that the gangsters disappeared into the bush after killing them.

It was also gathered that the hoodlums also killed a woman in Ancha community, Bassa LGA, on Monday.

However, the identity of the deceased had yet to be ascertained as of the time of filling this report.

Spokesman for Miango Youth Development Association, Zongo Lawrence, who confirmed the Tafigana village killing, also said the hoodlums went to a nearby village in Hukke and destroyed farm produce worth millions of naira.

“Seventeen of our people have been killed by Fulani herdsmen this year,” Lawrence said in a statement.

“The international community should come to our aid; we are under heavy siege.”

The President of Irigwe Youth Movement, Mr Chinge Dodo, who also confirmed the attacks, told our correspondent in Jos on Monday that people in the areas had been living in fear of further attacks by herdsmen.

He said, “On Sunday two of our people were attacked and killed at Tafigana village in Mango District of Irigwe Chiefdom. I have just been informed this morning (Monday) that the Fulani herdsmen had moved to Ancha village and killed a woman.

“As a people, we are continuously under attack and nobody seems to be hearing our cry for help. It appears that killing our people has become a routine.”

The Paramount Ruler of the Irigwe Kingdom, His Royal Highness, Ronku Aka, also confirmed the killing of Wollo and his son.

The police in the state had yet to make any statement on the matter as of the time of filling this report.

Spokesman for the force in the state, Mr Mathias Tyopev, did not answer our correspondent’s phone calls. – Punch.