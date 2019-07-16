Herdsmen behead father, son in fresh Plateau attack

July 16, 2019 0

The killing  of a man and his son  by suspected  Fulani herdsmen in Miango, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State,  has caused  tension in the area.

The victims identified as Thomas  Wollo, 46,  and   Nggwe Thomas, seven,  were  said to have been  were attacked and beheaded by some herdsmen close to their  home in  Tafigana village, Bassa LGA, while returning from  a choir practice at about 8.50pm on Sunday.

It was learnt that the gangsters disappeared into the bush after killing them.

It was also gathered  that  the   hoodlums  also  killed a woman in Ancha community, Bassa LGA, on Monday.

However,  the identity  of the deceased had  yet to be ascertained  as of   the time of filling this report.

Spokesman for Miango Youth Development Association, Zongo Lawrence, who confirmed the Tafigana village killing, also  said  the hoodlums   went to a nearby village in Hukke  and  destroyed farm produce worth millions of naira.

“Seventeen of our people have been killed  by  Fulani herdsmen this year,” Lawrence said in a statement.

“The international community should  come to our aid; we are under heavy siege.”

The President of Irigwe Youth Movement, Mr Chinge Dodo,  who also confirmed the attacks,  told our correspondent in Jos on Monday that  people in the areas  had been living  in fear of further attacks by herdsmen.

He said,  “On Sunday two of our people were attacked and killed at Tafigana village in Mango District of Irigwe Chiefdom. I have just been informed this  morning  (Monday) that the Fulani herdsmen  had moved to Ancha village and killed a woman.

“As a people, we are continuously under attack and nobody seems to be hearing our cry for help. It appears that killing our people has become a routine.”

The Paramount Ruler of the Irigwe Kingdom, His Royal Highness, Ronku Aka, also confirmed the killing of Wollo and his son.

The police  in the state  had  yet to make any statement on the matter as of  the time of filling this report.

Spokesman  for  the force in the state, Mr Mathias Tyopev, did not answer our correspondent’s   phone calls. – Punch.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Presidency frowns at new book on Chibok girls

The Presidency has expressed reservations with a new book titled “Beneath The Tamarind Tree”, written about the kidnapping of 270 Chibok school girls, by Isha Sesay, the ex-CNN broadcaster and now a Child Rights activist ...