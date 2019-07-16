OBJ open letter: Listen to voice of reason – PDP advises Buhari

Following the latest open letter written by former President, Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to read between the lines and listen to the voice of reason from well-meaning Nigerians at this moment.

In a statement issued in Abuja by Kola Ologbondiyan, its National Publicity Secretary, the party described the open letter as “patriotic, momentous and captures the apprehensions of the majority of Nigerians across the board.”

The party noted that President Obasanjo’s letter re-echoed its numerous caution against the violations, insensitivity, impunity, vindictiveness, divisiveness, intolerance and dangerous sectionalism that characterise the Buhari administration and which are jeopardising our national unity.

It added that the open letter on the worsening insecurity and unrestrained bloodletting in the country vindicated the party’s position and that of millions of Nigerians that President Buhari has failed as the nation’s chief security officer.

The statement added: “Our party is deeply worried that our nation, which grew in leaps and bounds in all sectors before the All Progressives Congress (APC) took over in 2015, is now dangerously sliding on all fronts under President Buhari, who has shown crass incompetence in managing our national affairs.”

The PDP maintained that had President Buhari heed wise counsel to rejig his parade and respect the wishes and aspirations of Nigerians in the national interest, our nation would not have been on this dangerous bend.

It added: “The fact remains that President Buhari has not demonstrated the capacity to lead a nation as complex as our Nigeria. Events have shown that he cannot handle our diversities and ensure a united and equitable country that guarantees fairness, justice and space to all citizens without fear or favour.”

The PDP, therefore, counselled President Buhari to listen to the pulse of our nation; accept his failure and seek help from other well-meaning Nigerians so as to take back our nation from this imminent precipice.

The party also called on all Nigerians across the divides, irrespective of creed, ethnicity and political leaning, to close ranks, eschew all primordial and parochial interests and work together for the stability of our dear nation.