Herdsmen: Igbos ready to tackle Arewa youths over Ruga threat – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Wednesday said Igbo youths were ready face the youth wing of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) after the expiration of its 30- day ultimatum.

The group restated that South-Eastern states would not succumb to the demand for land for implementation of Ruga settlement programme.

In a statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB insisted on supporting ranching business but in their private lands, not through forcing people to release their ancestral land to anybody.

The group advised the federal government and those behind the plan to retrace their steps before it turned uncontrollable and claim more innocent lives.

The statement partly reads: “IPOB is a peaceful movement and must remain so but cannot allow anybody to trample on us by forcing our people to release their ancestral land to them.