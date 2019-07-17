CAF increases women’s teams at AWCON, adopts one-leg final for Champions League, Confed Cup

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) executive committee on Wednesday made decisions regarding the management of some football competitions across the continent.

The number of teams at the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) has been increased from 8 to 12, while the club competitions including the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup final will now be a one-leg affair held at a neutral ground.

The decision to change from a two-legged final follows this year’s controversial Champions League final between Esperance Tunis and Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca, which is yet to be resolved.

The meeting to be held CAF is set to hold its congress on Thursday in Egypt’s capital, Cairo.

It is the first by the CAF 54-member associations since allegations of fraud and sexual harassment were levelled against the body’s president, Ahmad Ahmad, in April. – Africa News.