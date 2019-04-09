Herdsmen kill six in Anambra community

Security operatives comprising the army, police and others have cordoned off Mmiata Anam community in Anambra West Local Government Area, Anambra State following an alleged herdsmen attack on the area on Saturday.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, disclosed this to our correspondent in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

He said three persons were killed in Saturday’s attack by suspected herdsmen.

Mohammed said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mustapha Dandaura, had ordered full-scale investigation on the matter with a view to bringing the culprits to justice.

He said, “The command has deployed two units of mobile policemen and other regular policemen to the area. We are working in conjunction with other security agencies in the operation.

“Three persons were killed in the attack by suspected herdsmen. But we are on top of the situation and I can assure you that normalcy will soon return to the place.

Asked whether any arrest had been made, Mohammed said he would not want to speak on issues that could jeopardise investigations, stating that the outcome of the investigation would be made available to the public at the appropriate time.

Our correspondent gathered that six persons were killed in the Saturday attack.

A source who pleaded anonymity told our correspondent, “The victims were beheaded and I saw six of such victims.”

A resident, Mr Orjiako Nnaluo, said, “The herdsmen entered farm settlements in the area around 5.40am, killing people, burning houses and raping women.

“Before we knew what was happening, six people were already dead, while about 30 were left with varying degrees of injuries.”

The state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C-Don Adinuba, said Governor Willie Obiano currently overseas might cut short his trip because of the development.

Adinuba said a report of the incident had been sent to Obiano.

He urged the people of the area to remain calm, assuring that government would do everything possible to end the frequent attacks by herdsmen in Anambra West Local Government.