Heritage Bank joins in celebration of Nigeria @60

…rewards Nigerians for “National Pledge” pidgin recitation

Heritage bank Plc, Nigeria’s most innovative banking service provider, has joined the nation to celebrate Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary.

In a bid to commemorate the independence and inculcate patriotic spirit in the citizens on the importance to reflect on the past, what led them here and the bright future that awaits Nigerians, Heritage Bank has rolled out couple of activities in achieving this feat.

The bank started an online competition for customers to make videos recitation of them presenting the “National Pledge” in Pidgin English and the four best videos will be rewarded with total cash prize of N1million.

Also, staff of the bank was not left out in the celebration; they are expected to recite the pledge in all their different units and Experience Centres, doing it in front of the national flag, whilst they wear clothes with touch of green to office for certain period of time.

In a statement confirming the significance of reciting the National Pledge in Pidgin English and the need to reward loyalty to the country, the Divisional Head, Corporate Communications, Fela Ibidapo affirmed that as a bank that places much importance and value on our national heritage, “we want to remind Nigerians of their loyalty and commitment to the nation; thereby imbibe the patriotic spirit in citizens that despite the challenges, it has been 60years of dignity and pride as individuals, who together, make up this great country called Nigeria.”

According to him, reciting the National Pledge in pidgin language will help invoke in every individual their national pride of love, devotion and sense of attachment to our fathers’ land and alliance with every citizen who share same sentiment. This attachment could be combination of different feelings relating to the country in terms of socio-cultural, ethnic, political and historical interests.

He reiterated, “We are not just excited, but we are also reflecting on what our commitment as individuals has been to our great country Nigeria. Looking inwards at our journey over the last 60years, we believe as an institution that this is the best time to reflect on the National Pledge and what it means to us as a Nation.

To this end, Heritage Bank is championing the movement to keep our commitment as a nation by reciting the National Pledge.”

He further explained, “In a bid to achieve this, we require Nigerians, including customers and non-customers to make one-minute videos for cash rewards, whilst staff to make a one-minute video of their teams reciting the National Pledge in either English language or any of the Nigerian languages.”