A mysterious Ibadan man whose name is yet unknown had confessed to killing over 70 women for ritual purposes in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

The man popularly called ‘Mistina Orobo’ born in the Foko area of Ibadan who claimed to have now become a pastor said the number is not part of the people he had been hired to kill and had eaten in his life.

He revealed this on a popular socialist, Yinka Ayefele’s radio station, Fresh FM’s programme titled, “Opeyemi” in Ibadan on Saturday.

According to him, the blood of the women was needed to renew his mystical power, and their bodies were eaten after the needed blood had been taken.

“My idol takes about 73 to 76 women for over seven years. These women are always gotten from the club or other popular places. When I eat people, it is purposely to renew the voodoo in my body. Sometimes, when I’m shot, it won’t penetrate, even when I’m hacked, the machete breaks. The sweetest human parts are tongue, palm, and foot.”

“I also work for bank managers, politicians, and some other rich men. I’m very popular among them. When I first worked with a bank manager, it was one wealthy man that we killed and the info was supplied in the bank.

“The only person who was left to sign refused to sign, we visited him, made him sign, and killed him aftermath. I charge up to N50 to N80 million to get people killed and we always work as a team. I taught some people to work, some as highway or armed robbers and I usually get my fair share,” he added.

The man also narrated the roles he and his boys played during elections in Oyo State while soliciting that his identity be kept away from the public until it was time for him to reveal it.

Responding to questions on his early beginning, the mysterious man confessed to eating sacrifices since the age of nine as the son of an herbalist and how he became a hired assassin.

“As a child of an herbalist, I always eat sacrifices in seven different junctions, this was what fortified me before I grew up to become a dreaded hired assassin and sometimes, highway robber.”

However, sharing the story of how he turned a new leaf, the man said he met Jesus in his dream after he attempted to avenge people who earlier fought with him.

He noted, “I had been killed before but I woke up because of the idol I had at home. The day I went to retaliate those people who fought and killed me. When we got to the first person, I had a change of mind. When we got to the house of the other one, he was drunk, and my boy was about to unleash on him when I begged that he should be spared, since then, I have been sympathetic and have left the wayward life. Now, God has taken over my life.

“I am now in a seminary. I spent four years learning to be a prophet. I am not ready to establish a church, I just want people to know my terrible story. I had sold all three houses and cars I bought while engaging in these acts. I met Jesus in my dream.”

He also stressed that a former lawmaker in the House of Representatives, Temitope Olatoye (a.k.a. Sugar) died because he was in Ghana at that time if not it would have been averted, adding that he had always informed Sugar of the dangers looming.

Sugar died on March 9, 2019, in the Intensive Care Unit of the University College Hospital, after suffering bullet wounds in the head from shots of suspected political thugs in the Lalupon area of Ibadan.

The news of his attack spread within minutes, with some insinuating that he died on the spot. – Punch.