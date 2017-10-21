Huddersfield stun Man Utd 2-1 to dent Mourinho’s unbeaten record

Huddersfield earned a famous 2-1 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Huddersfield went ahead through Aaron Mooy, who found the net after Tom Ince’s turn-and-shot was saved by David de Gea on 28 minutes, before Laurent Depoitre made it 2-0 by capitalising on substitute Victor Lindelof’s mistake in defence five minutes later.

Sub Marcus Rashford halved United’s deficit on 78 minutes – heading home Romelu Lukaku’s deep cross – and though Chris Smalling saw a late chance blocked, United couldn’t force a leveller.

The loss is United’s first of the Premier League season, leaving them five points behind leaders Manchester City. Huddersfield are up to 10th.

In the first meeting between these two sides in 45 years, Huddersfield were ahead just before the half-hour mark through Mooy, who finished the move he had started.

Dispossessing Juan Mata in midfield following the Spaniard’s poor touch, Mooy raced forward and fed Tom Ince, whose shot was saved by De Gea into the path of Mooy to finish off into the far corner. – Sky Sports.