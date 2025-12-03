Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, representing the Ideato North and South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, alongside other lawmakers from Imo State, has unanimously backed the call for the creation of Anim State.

This was contained in a press statement released on Wednesday as lawmakers proposed its creation as the sixth state in the Southeast geopolitical zone.

In his statement, Ugochinyere revealed that lawmakers from Imo State had unanimously signed and adopted the proposal for Anim State as their consensus choice after an extensive meeting on Tuesday night in Abuja.

He emphasized that the proposal carries significant economic advantages, particularly in the area of gas production for sustainability, and aligns with the historical context of state formation in the Southeast.

The proposed State, according to him, is expected to be carved out from parts of Anambra and Imo States, establishing Ideato as a Senatorial Zone.

“The proposal for Anim State represents a long-overdue demand for a new state in the Southeast, emerging from the older Imo and Anambra blocks,” he stated.

The lawmaker expressed gratitude to Senator Osita Izunaso and his fellow lawmakers from the state for their dedication and support, which, according to him, has successfully culminated in the long search for Anim State.

Ugochinyere urged fellow lawmakers to remain focused and steadfast until their goal is achieved, stressing that the interests of the Igbo people must always take precedence over individual ambitions.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank my brother, Senator Osita Izunaso, my honorable colleagues from Imo State, and the entire Southeast for their solidarity, consensus, dedication, and understanding that have brought weeks of searching for agreement and harmonization to a close.

“The East has spoken, and we hope our brothers from other regions of the country will join us in this struggle to ensure we reach our desired destination.” he said