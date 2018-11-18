INEC confirms Tambuwal as Sokoto PDP guber candidate

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the incumbent Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, is the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections.

Tambuwal finished second behind Atiku Abubakar, who emerged the party presidential candidate at its Convention held in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State on October 6.

INEC confirmed the substitution of the name of Manir Dan’Iya, earlier submitted as the party flag bearer, with the name of Tambuwal over the weekend.

It was speculated that Dan’Iya, who was Tambuwal’s Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, had only held the PDP governorship ticket for Tambuwal in case he (Tambuwal) lost the party’s presidential ticket.

Dan’Iya had emerged as PDP consensus candidate.

INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, who confirmed this in Abuja, stated that, Manir Dan’Iya, by this substitution, is now the deputy governorship candidate of the party for Sokoto State.

