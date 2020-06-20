IPOB: Invite us to negotiate peaceful exit of Biafra – Nnamdi Kanu tells FG

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has condemned the arrest of the convener of the Katsina protest over the unending killings of the people there, saying that more protest would be witnessed in the north over the spate of insecurity.

He wondered why the convener was arrested for organizing a protest over the killing of his people on daily basis and blamed it on what he called “Fulani cabal” ruling the country.

“ The people of Katsina protested something that is even their right as is being done around the world in the name of “black lives matter”, the organiser of the same protest in Katsina, Nastiwa Sharif, was arrested.

“Amnesty international has reported that they have arrested this man because he is crying out about the killing of his people by bandits. What is happening today we foretold it, and we knew they will happen”.

Saying that misrule, injustice and hardship are hitting hard on the people of Nigeria who are neglected by their leaders, Kanu noted that “for the first time in the history of Nigeria, the indigenous People of Katsina have risen up and have asked for a state of emergency.

According to him, “if the Federal Government does not call him and IPOB to discuss Biafra exit, with what happened in Katsina, they will lose Sokoto also.”

He condemned the killing of Christians in the north, saying, with the number of Christians in the north, which he said outnumbered the Muslims, if they retaliate, it would be fatal.

Urging the Federal Government to take action and stop the killing, the IPOB leader warned what he called the Fulani cabal that “very soon, you are going to lose your emirate in Sokoto, if you keep delaying people’s right to separate”.

He berated Church leaders in Nigeria for not speaking out against the bad governance, injustice, killings and other atrocities going on in the country-

“The problem with the churches in Nigeria is that you are just about money; you keep quiet with all the happenings in the country. You don’t condemn the killings in Nigeria.”

According to him, “IPOB is light and it wants the light to shine on the people of Biafra. I want people to understand that we have proof for the migration of our people from Israel.

“The book of Zephaniah 3:10 says, after Ethiopia you will see my people there. Look at the map, after Ethiopia, it is Biafara.

“I told you that Biafra is the kingdom of God on earth. Everywhere they are, they represent light. How else do you need me to tell you that you are special? Biafra is not like any other nation of the world and we make no apologies to that”.

Kanu emphatically condemned Igbo traditional rulers and community leaders who give out land to killer herdsmen in return for money, who turn back to main, rape and kill the owners of the land.

He also cautioned IPOB members and Ndigbo that “not everyone that shout Biafra, Biafra is one of us. To be one of us, you must be committed. If you are not a family member, you are not one of us.

He said: “There will be no tolerance of cabals in IPOB. For those in the USA, there must be financial transparency, no body must be in possession of cash; everything must go though the banks.”

“And back home in Biafra land, nobody is allowed to levy anybody in Biafra land, if you know you did so, you should resign before Sunday or be disgraced on air.”