Job mobility: Enugu govt opens transfer window for nurses, pharmacists, lab scientists

The Enugu State Government has notified Nurses, Pharmacists and Laboratory Scientists in the service of the state government, who are presently deployed to rural health facilities under the State Hospitals’ Management Board (SHMB), that they can transfer their service to ESUTH Teaching Hospital Parklane, Enugu, Poly General Hospital, Enugu and Nsukka General Hospital.

The notification, which was contained in a statement by the Head of Service, Ken Chukwuegbo, noted that the decision was “in keeping with the Public Service tradition on job mobility”.

Chukwuegbo added that “all Nurses, Pharmacists and Lab Scientists who are not currently employed by the state government and wish to be engaged in the newly constructed Enugu State Infectious Disease Hospital (old Colliery Hospital) Enugu, should by this notice indicate their interest”.

The Head of Service therefore advised all interested persons to report to the Office of the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Health, Enugu, not later than Tuesday, September 1, 2020, for documentation.