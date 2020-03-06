Kano anti-corruption agency invites Sanusi over fresh allegations

The Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission has ordered the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, to appear before it on Monday, March 9, 2020.

The anti-graft agency said this in a statement on Thursday as the Kano Emirate requested for another day for the monarch to appear before the body.

Emir Sanusi was supposed to appear before the agency on Thursday to answer questions on alleged illegal sales of land belonging to the emirate.

According to the Chairman of the Commission, Barr. Muhuyi Rimingado, the investigations are not related to any other probe of the Emir.

He said: “Preliminary findings suggest that a company, Country Wide House Ltd. served as a corporate vehicle to allegedly launder the sum of over N2bn being proceeds of several hectares of land in Darmanawa phase I and II and Bubbugaji, under the former right of occupancy CON-RESS 2016-503 illegally sold to Messer family home fund limited at the alleged instance of His Highness the Emir of Kano.”

Rimingado also claimed that “Investigation further revealed that some of the proceeds of the sales remitted to the Emirate Council’s bank account can be traced to the companies of interest to His Highness.”

According to the body, the investigation of the Emir followed information brought to it by a whistle-blower, on the 29th of December 2019.