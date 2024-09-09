The Kano State Government has indefinitely postponed the resumption date for both primary and post-primary schools for the 2024/2025 academic session.

The government cited “urgent reasons” for the postponement but did not provide specific details.

The decision follows a similar move by the Edo State Government, which also postponed school resumption due to rising petrol prices and challenges faced by parents and guardians.

Schools in most parts of Nigeria are set to resume on Monday, September 9.

Balarabe Kiru, Director of Public Enlightenment at the Kano State Ministry of Education, announced the postponement in a statement on Saturday.

He explained that the Commissioner for Education, Umar Doguwa, would announce a new resumption date soon.

Kiru stated, “I wish to inform pupils, students, and parents that the previously scheduled resumption dates of September 8 and 9, 2024, have been postponed.

“This decision is based on urgent reasons aimed at enhancing the learning environment for our children. A new date for resumption will be communicated in due course.”