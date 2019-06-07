Kano: Emir Sanusi receives query from Ganduje over alleged funds misappropriation

Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II on Thursday confirmed receiving a query from Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje over allegations of misappropriation of funds.

The Chief of Staff to the Emir, Munir Sanusi, who confirmed the receipt of the query, said the state government sought the response of the emir within 24 hours regarding allegations of misappropriation of funds.

“We received the query today (Thursday). The state government has demanded the response of His Highness within 24 hours. The council is studying the content,” he said.

The Kano State Anti-Corruption and Public Complaint Commission on Monday indicted the emir and recommended his suspension.