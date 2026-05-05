Human rights activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has criticised the process surrounding President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid, questioning why others are obtaining and filling his nomination forms.

Sowore’s reaction followed the signing of Tinubu’s presidential forms, valued at N100 million, by the former Governor of Ebonyi State and Minister of Works, David Umahi.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Francis Nwaze, Umahi said the endorsement signified a commitment to continuity and consolidation of the administration’s achievements.

He described the nomination form as “a defining moment in Nigeria’s ongoing development journey,” adding that it reflects “a collective commitment to continuity, stability, and the consolidation of gains recorded under the current administration.”

Umahi noted that Tinubu’s leadership had driven key infrastructure reforms, particularly in road construction and rehabilitation, which he said were critical to economic growth.

The minister added that the president is “well positioned to complete ongoing initiatives and further deepen development across all sectors,” while calling for continued public support, noting that “consistent leadership is essential to achieving long-term national goals.”

Reacting to the development in a post on his verified X handle on Tuesday, Sowore questioned why someone else was filling Tinubu’s election forms in his absence.

He further questioned whether it was to enable the President to distance himself from the forms, particularly regarding his qualifications.

“Why is someone always filling Tinubu’s @officialABAT election forms for him when he isn’t there? Is it so he can distance himself when they fill in his dubious qualifications or lack thereof?” he wrote.