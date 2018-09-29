L-R: Chairman, Genesis Group, Ichie Nnaeto Orazulike; Executive Director, South, Aku Odinkemelu, Chief Executive Officer, Next Cash and Carry Shopping Mall, Ndibe Obi, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo at theformal opening ceremony of Next Cash and Carry Shopping Mall in Port Harcourt, Rivers State …. Thursday (27/09/18)

Wife of Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi distributing school materials to indigent pupils of St. Vincent Nursery and Primary Schools, Amaigbo Ozalla in Nkanu West Local Government Area, yesterday.