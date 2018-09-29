L-R: Son of the deceased and Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Toye Arulogun; and state Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, during the burial of a former Commissioner for Information in the old Oyo State, Alhaji Adegboyega Arulogun, in Ibadan… on Thursday. Photo: Governor’s Office

Wife of Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi distributing school materials to indigent pupils of St. Vincent Nursery and Primary Schools, Amaigbo Ozalla in Nkanu West Local Government Area, yesterday.