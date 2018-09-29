L-R: Son of the deceased and Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Toye Arulogun; and state Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, during the burial of a former Commissioner for Information in the old Oyo State, Alhaji Adegboyega Arulogun, in Ibadan… on Thursday. Photo: Governor’s Office

Previous: Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (right) with the first Deputy Chairman of Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council and Enugu North Zonal Chairman, H.R.H Igwe Barr. R.S.N Ezeh (left), when the latter led the people of his community, Obukpa in Nsukka L.G.A to endorse him for a second term in office, yesterday.
Gov. Rauf Aregbesola handing over newly-elected Osun State Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola to APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at his residence in ikoyi, Lagos.
September 29, 2018
September 29, 2018
L-R: Chairman, Genesis Group, Ichie Nnaeto Orazulike; Executive Director, South, Aku Odinkemelu, Chief Executive Officer, Next Cash and Carry Shopping Mall, Ndibe Obi, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo at theformal opening ceremony of Next Cash and Carry Shopping Mall in Port Harcourt, Rivers State …. Thursday (27/09/18)
September 29, 2018