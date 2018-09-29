Gov. Rauf Aregbesola handing over newly-elected Osun State Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola to APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at his residence in ikoyi, Lagos.

September 29, 2018

Wife of Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi distributing school materials to indigent pupils of St. Vincent Nursery and Primary Schools, Amaigbo Ozalla in Nkanu West Local Government Area, yesterday.