The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) has warned that Lagos, Benue and Sokoto are among the states at risk of flash floods in July.

In a flood alert issued on Monday, the agency stated that the aforementioned states face a probable risk of flash floods due to the onset of the rainy season in the country.

“Sokoto State has a high risk of experiencing flash floods. Other states with notable risk of flash flooding are; Kaduna, Zamfara, Yobe, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Jigawa, Adamawa, Taraba, Niger, Nasarawa, Benue, Ogun, Ondo, Lagos, Delta, Edo, Cross River, Rivers and Akwa Ibom,” NIMET said.

Residents of the states were further advised by the agency to relocate if possible, ensure drainage systems are cleared, prepare emergency kits, turn off electricity and gas during flooding, strengthen mudslide prevention, and promote community awareness.