The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has commended former Anambra State Governor and former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for calling for the release of their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB described Obi’s remarks as “timely” and “courageous,” reflecting a voice of reason and restraint amidst widespread silence and cowardice among politicians, particularly from the South-East.

Reacting to Obi’s comment in a statement he released to journalists, spokesperson of the group , Emma Powerful said the group acknowledged Obi’s dignified silence in the face of past criticisms from Kanu, as well as his attendance at Kanu’s parents’ funeral, demonstrating empathy and courage.

The group reiterated its commitment to the rule of law and judicial processes.

They urged Justice James Omotosho to deliver judgment based solely on the facts and law in Kanu’s case. It also called on people of good conscience to support Kanu’s immediate and unconditional release.

IPOB sees Obi’s call as a recognition of the illegality and injustice underlying Kanu’s detention. They believe it reflects a desire to save Nigeria from deeper moral and reputational bankruptcy.

By praising Obi’s courage and integrity, IPOB highlights the need for others, especially those from the South-East, to find the courage to do what is right.

He said “Former Governor Peter Obi has recognised correctly that Nigeria has nothing to gain and everything to lose by continuing this illegal detention. His call for a political and legal resolution is not only in line with global best practices, it is an effort to save Nigeria from deeper moral and reputational bankruptcy.

“We believe in the rule of law and have consistently submitted to judicial processes. We urge Justice Omotosho to rise above political pressure and deliver judgment based solely on the facts and law before him.

“We call on all people of good conscience within and outside Nigeria to support the call for the immediate and unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“To those who continue to fuel this unjust persecution driven by ethnic hatred, ignorance, or foreign allegiance we remind them that truth is resilient, and justice, though delayed, will ultimately prevail.

“Let it be known that Mr. Peter Obi has, by his statement, shown that common sense, integrity, and moral clarity still exist in Nigeria’s suffocating political space. It is now up to others, especially those from the South-East, to find the courage to do what is right not what is convenient”. Powerful stated.