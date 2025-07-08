Nollywood actress and producer Ruth Kadiri has addressed speculation surrounding her marriage, saying she is not hiding her husband but simply choosing to keep their relationship private.

Speaking during an interview on Dear Ife, uploaded on YouTube on Saturday, Kadiri said the decision to maintain a low profile was mutual between her and her husband, and it influenced their choice to hold a small wedding with only 50 guests.

“I invited only 50 people to my wedding.

“It was exactly what we both wanted, and I didn’t want any drama around my relationship,” she said.

The Edo-born actress, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2019, described the decision as the best she has ever made.

According to her, it has allowed her to stay grounded, protect her relationship from external influence, and avoid unnecessary attention.

“I think that’s the best decision I’ve ever made because it has helped me stay grounded and define my relationship.

“I also don’t have external factors influencing how I relate with my spouse,” she said.

Kadiri added that her husband prefers to live away from the spotlight, which has helped him avoid the pressures that often come with being married to a public figure.

“People don’t know him, so there’s no pressure on him.

“He is just living his life, and he doesn’t really like attention anyway,” she added.

Responding to claims that she is hiding her partner, Kadiri clarified that while he is not a celebrity, he is not being kept secret either.

She said,”For clarity, my husband is not a secret. People who know me know him, and that’s enough.

“I’m not hiding him. We go to church and events together. People post his pictures, but just because you don’t know him that’s why you can’t tell.

“My life is not as private as people think.”

Kadiri and her husband have two daughters together.