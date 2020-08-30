Lagos tertiary, primary, secondary schools to resume Sept 14, 21

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday ordered tertiary institutions in Lagos to reopen from September 14 while primary and secondary schools in the state will reopen on September 21, 2020.

He, however, said the date for primary and secondary schools’ reopening would be tentative.

The governor, who gave update of Coronavirus at the Lagos House, Marina on Saturday said the pandemic had continued to plunge in Lagos.

He said as such, tertiary institutions in Lagos were now allowed to resume on 14 September, 2020.

The governor added that primary and secondary schools in the State would now open September 21, adding that the decision was subject to review.

Sanwo-Olu said the government had expected that the curve would flatten by August and that in the last two weeks, the state had continued to record drop in infections.

He also said restaurants were permitted to open for e-dining service and must ensure 50 percent maximum occupancy, while social clubs and recreation centres that had register with the government could open.

The governor, however, said event centres, lounges, gyms, spars and others would still remain close, but noted that a date would be agreed upon for their resumption in September.

“We sympathise with businesses in hospitality sector, such as event centres, lounges, gyms, spas; we will review their reopening in September and agree to a date to reopen them once the airports are open. It is just a little more time.

“All civil servants in Lagos State must comply with the guidelines, all cannot come in now. As government, we will continue to keep you inform. These are challenging time for all of us,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu added that four isolation centres had been closed as their were no more cases, saying that three were still in operational.