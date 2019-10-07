M.D School embarks on 2019 community project

M.D Nursery and Primary School has announced the programmes for the 2019 edition of its yearly community project.

This year, the school, located in Agidingbi and New Oko Oba areas of Lagos State, will be providing medical support, legal advice and other professional support to members of the two communities.

Scheduled for October 19, the theme for this year is: “Home, Emotions, Aspirations and the Child.”

It is will hold between 10am and 2pm.

The Proprietress of the school, Omolara Adedugbe, described it as M.D Nursery and Primary School’s way of giving back to the society.

Adedugbe said: “We won’t stop giving back to the society.

“This is just one of the ways in which we show our gratitude to the communities in which we operate.

“We also do yearly visits to public primary schools around us, where we do a project for the benefit of the pupils and also visit the less privileged in homes close to us.”