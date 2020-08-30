Many church leaders now worship money, says CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed concern over the way the name of God is being maligned in the society, attributing it to the conduct of most Christians.

While lamenting the prevalence of indiscipline, sexual immorality, gluttony, and financial impropriety in many churches in the country, the organisation said “money has become the god of many Christians, especially church leaders.”

The President of CAN, Dr Samson Ayokunle, stated these on Saturday during the opening ceremony of the ongoing virtual convention of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, of which he is also President, with the theme ‘Moving forward: Becoming a more disciplined church.’

According to Ayokunle, some Christians cannot be trusted with any noble assignment.

He said, “This theme is crucial to the state of the present-day church. The church is now in a state where indiscipline has led to many instances of sexual immorality, gluttony, financial impropriety, laziness, court cases, etc.

“The name of the Lord is being maligned in our society today because of the way Christians are behaving. Obscene dressing and all forms of impurities are happening in our midst. Some Christians cannot be trusted for any noble assignment.’’

“There appears to be no difference between them and the unbelievers. Money, in particular, has become the god of some Christians, including church leaders. What a shame to the Church! The Lord of the Church is sad concerning the state of the Church. We are robbed of our powers and molested by the children of Satan because of our careless living!”

Ayokunle said the convention was a clarion call to be more disciplined in areas where “we have shown discipline and exercise discipline in areas where we lack such.”