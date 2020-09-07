MASSOB vows to continue Biafra struggle

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), on Sunday, said it would not compromise or jeopardise its 21 years of struggle for freedom for anything.

The MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu, stated this in a statement titled: ‘MASSOB to commemorate her 21st anniversary with a dimension’, which was made available to our correspondent in Enugu.

Madu said the 21st anniversary of MASSOB formation would be celebrated on Sunday, September 13, 2020, adding that the occasion would be used to renew its commitment to the restoration of the sovereign state of Biafra.

While noting that Biafra remains the hope of the Igbo in Nigeria, Madu added, “Today in Nigeria, true nationhood has remained stillborn. Peace, justice and equity has remained elusive in Nigeria, which still remains in perpetual strife and increasing crises since her independence.”

“These undeniable realities are the reasons the Nigerian state is afraid of Biafra, which represents the truth they cannot legitimately counter. Biafra speaks of the truth that Nigeria knows it is guilty of; so out of weakness, jitters and fear, Nigeria resorts to repression, persecution, killing and detention of Biafran agitators.

“MASSOB shall use the anniversary to renew our avowed determination in committing our lives for the continuation of the struggle for the actualisation and restoration of the sovereign state of Biafra through non-violence.”