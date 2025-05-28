The Nigerian military has arrested four Pakistani nationals suspected of having links to terrorist activities in the North East region.

Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, made the disclosure during a briefing with defence correspondents who visited the theatre of operations in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the arrested foreigners were involved in arms trafficking and the training of terrorist groups operating within Nigeria’s North-East.

General Abubakar explained that the presence of foreign mercenaries has significantly increased the lethality and tactical sophistication of terrorist groups such as ISWAP and JAS.

He said, “The infiltration of foreign mercenaries in the joint operations area has significantly escalated the threat posed by terrorist groups like ISWAP and JAS. The recent arrest of four Pakistani nationals, whose initial investigation suggests that they deal in arms running with terrorists, is instructive.”

The commander added that these foreign operatives have introduced more advanced tactics to terrorist groups, including the use of drones for surveillance and attacks.

“It suffices to mention that the foreign mercenaries facilitate tactical and strategic training for these terrorists. This includes the deployment of drones for surveillance and attacks, the fabrication of advanced improvised explosive devices, and the setting of traps targeting military personnel,” he stated.

General Abubakar called for a coordinated international response to curb this growing threat. He emphasized the need for enhanced intelligence gathering, surveillance, reconnaissance, and stronger collaboration between Nigeria and neighboring countries to dismantle cross-border support networks.

“This alarming trend calls for an immediate coordinated response, including intensified intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations, as well as strong collaboration between Nigeria and neighbouring nations to disrupt cross-border support networks,” he said.

He further stressed that the terrorist threat is directed at Nigeria as a nation, not just its armed forces.

General Abubakar said that the conflict with Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) is not solely against the armed forces, but rather a war waged against Nigeria as a whole.

He commended the dedication of Nigerian troops who are operating in challenging and dangerous environments, including harsh, cold nights in the field.

He called for increased national recognition and support for these “heroes,” suggesting that media attention is crucial for appreciating their efforts.

Abubakar stressed that once the nation understands that “it is the terrorists against Nigeria as a nation,” and presents a united front, significant progress can be achieved.