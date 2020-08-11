Miyetti Allah threatens to sue Ortom over security outfit

The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has threatened to sue the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, over his comment on the plan by the group to establish a security outfit called “Miyetti Allah Vigilante.”

The group had penultimate week announced its plan to set up the security outfit to operate nationwide.

But in a statement on July 30, 2020 by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, the governor warned that “such a vigilante group will not operate in Benue State.”

In a letter addressed to the governor by its lawyer, Mamman, Maiyaki and Co., the group said Ortom’s position infringed on the constitutional rights of its members to peaceful assembly, association and movement.

The letter dated August 5, 2020, was titled, ‘Demand for retraction and public apology for maligning and making false publication in national dailies against the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore socio-cultural group,’ and was signed by W.S. Mamman.

The group reminded Ortom that his state was part of Nigeria, and that its members, being Nigerians, had the constitutional rights to peaceful assembly and association in any part of the country, including Benue State.

It gave the governor seven days to retract the comment and apologise in order to avoid being dragged to court.

The letter added, “The apology should be published in a conspicuous part, especially the front pages thereof within seven days of your receipt of this letter and failure to do that, we will have no any other option but to activate the legal machinery of the law against you and Benue State.”