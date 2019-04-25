Muller probe: I’ll head to Supreme Court if impeached, says Trump

US President Donald Trump has warned Democrats that he would turn to the Supreme Court if he is impeached.

Trump made the comment in a tweet Wednesday, claiming he was not guilty to be impeached.

“I DID NOTHING WRONG,” Trump said. “If the partisan Dems ever tried to Impeach, I would first head to the U.S. Supreme Court.”

After a report by special counsel Robert Mueller concluded that there was no collusion between Trump and Russia, Democrats are taking steps that could lead to the impeachment of the president.

Mueller did not take a stance on obstruction of justice, but detailed 10 instances, in which Trump tried to interfere with the investigation into Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election, which yielded President Trump.

According to the president, Mueller’s report was written by a team biased against him with “unlimited money,” yet “didn’t lay a glove on me.”

Trump has also been attacking at his 2016 presidential rival, Hillary Clinton.

“Not only are there no ‘High Crimes and Misdemeanors,’ there are no Crimes by me at all,” the president said on Twitter. “All of the Crimes were committed by Crooked Hillary, the Dems, the DNC and Dirty Cops – and we caught them in the act! We waited for Mueller and WON, so now the Dems look to Congress as last hope!”

According to a 1993 ruling by the Supreme Court authority for impeachment trials resides in Congress and” nowhere else.” Press TV.