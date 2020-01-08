N16m disappears in Katsina SSG office, police detain two

A director and cashier  in the Office of the Secretary to the Katsina state Government Alhaji Muhammed Inuwa have been arrested by the police  in connection with  the  disappearance of  N16m  from the office.

Sources said police picked up the duo after it was discovered that  the office  had been  burgled by  unknown persons who  allegedly carting away the money  at the weekend.

The office is located within the state secretariat complex at Dandagoro, Katsina.

The sources also  revealed that the stolen money was  part of the fund   set aside  for the May and June,  2019 allowances of the graduates engaged by the state government  to teach in public schools under  the  S-Power Scheme.

The payment was supposed to commence on Monday, it was learnt.

All  efforts  made by our correspondent to reach  spokesman for the  police in the state, SP Gambo Isah,  for comments were unsuccessful.

He  neither  answered  our correspondent’s  calls nor replied  to  his text message  sent to him over the incident.

The Director of Media in the SSG’s office, Abdullahi Yaardua,  also failed to  reply to the text message  sent to him over the matter.

He also  failed to return our correspondent’s  calls to his mobile phone.

