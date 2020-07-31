Nasarawa Assembly denies probing Deputy Governor over COVID-19 funds

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly yesterday denied that it was probing the state Deputy Governor, Emmanuel Akabe, over COVID-19 funds as reported in some sections of the media.

The Assembly, however, said the six- man ad-hoc committee set up for the COVID-19 pandemic was to monitor activities of the state taskforce on the pandemic, and not to probe anyone.

This, it said, was not meant to probe the state deputy governor, who is the state chairman of the Task Force on the COVID-19.

Chairman of the Assembly Committee on Information, Mohammed Omadefu, debunked the insinuation when he interacted with journalists in Lafia yesterday.

Omadefu, however, said the Assembly decided to set up an Ad-hoc Committee on COVID-19 in order to oversee the activities of the state taskforce in the fight against the pandemic in the state.

According to him, “We need to correct the impression in some national dailies and online media that the ad-hoc committee was set up to probe the state deputy governor. It is not true.”