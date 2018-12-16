NASCON launches new Dangote Classic Seasoning Cubes

The Management of NASCON Allied Industries Plc, a subsidiary of the Dangote Industries Limited, has pledged its commitment towards a healthy living by the people by producing products that meet the physical and mental needs of the people.

The Executive Director, Commercial NASCON Allied Plc, Fatima Aliko Dangote, gave this pledge in Kano during the unveiling of new Classic Seasoning Cube in addition to its array of food seasonings already in the market.

The new product which the NASCON boss described as a product of thorough and painstaking research into the preference of the people in the seasoning sub sector of the food industry came in the wake of a similar launch recently, of new Curry Powder and Stew Mix from the stable of NASCON.

Fatima Aliko Dangote said she had no doubt in her mind that the new product would be an instant hit given its unique taste, flavour and aroma noting that the new classic seasoning cubes and stew mix were created with a special blend of herbs and spices to give meals that unique taste and great aroma.

She described the new classic seasoning as a new innovation birthed after years of consumer led research and development, and urged distributors, marketers, eateries and consumers to immediately key into it.

Lacing her remarks with the Hausa local dialect, while explaining the strengths of the product, she described the seasoning as Karshen Magana meaning the real deal and that it is second to none in the market throughout the country.

According to her, the management of NASCON decided to go into the research for the new product bearing in mind that wellbeing is reduced by poor diet yet it is expensive to be unhealthy.

Good nutrition, she stated maintained immune system and delays the effect of aging because it reduces the risk of chronic disease while poor diet reduces physical and mental health. She therefore urged women to try the new seasoning cubes, stew mix and curry powder, as they would ensure meal moments are great moments.

Fatima Aliko Dangote assured that the products would be launched in other parts of the country very soon, adding that despite the high innovative quality, they are affordable and available with various promotional items to be given out to the distributors and consumers.

In his remark, the Group Managing Director of NASCON Allied Plc Mr. Paul Farrer assured that the new product is a high margin product that would help ensure distributors and customers remain profitable, describing the new product as premium but affordable to the consumers.

The Company used the occasion to introduce its Brand Ambassador to the customers, in the person of renowned Kannywood multi-talented actress Hadiza Gabon, who described the Dangote Seasoning cubes as a seasoning with great flavor, and good taste while recommending it to all women in Nigeria.

Speaking to media men in an interview at the event, NASCON key distributor, Alhaji Hamisu Rabiu of Hamis Investment in Kano described NASCON products as fast moving and of good quality. He urged other distributors and retailers across the country to immediately key into the new classic cube, Dangote stew mix and Dangote curry powder.

At the launch Wednesday about 300 distributors, wholesalers and retailers were excited and most express optimism that it will up the market of NASCON.

Head of Marketing of NASCON Allied Industries Plc, Mr. Olusegun Ajala expressed optimism that the “innovative brand will up the company’s market share exponentially because of its unique taste and aroma.