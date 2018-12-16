IBB salutes Buhari on 76th birthday

Former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, IBB has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his successes in the fight against corruption, insurgency and other security challenges.

This was made known on Saturday in a congratulatory message to President Buhari on his 76th birthday which IBB personally signed.

President Muhammadu Buhari will clock 76 on Monday, December 17, 2018.

In the message, the former leader also praised the President for providing focused leadership and showing tremendous energy despite his age.

He described Buhari as “an excellent role model to many young aspiring politicians and even to the not so young, because of the way and manner you have managed to sustain the survival of our country as an indivisible one nation albeit in the face of many daunting diversions.

“You achieved great success in the fight against corruption, terrorism and other forms of insecurity in addition to getting our country out of economic recession.

“It is heartwarming that at 76, in spite of the numerous onerous challenges of leadership, you have managed to remain focused and have shown tremendous energy and vibrancy in running the affairs of state with your acknowledged patriotism and commitment to serve our nation diligently with honesty and sincerity of purpose,” IBB said.