NCC: Danbatta receives ATCON Distinguished Award

August 20, 2020 0

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, has received a Distinguished Award from the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON).

The Award was presented to the EVC in his office in Abuja today (Wednesday, August 19, 2020) by ATCON President, Olusola Teniola in company of the association’s Executive Secretary, Ajibola Olude.

Teniola said the award was in appreciation of the laudable contribution of the EVC of NCC towards the successful hosting of ATCON’s virtual national dialogue held for the industry on August 6, 2020.

According to Teniola, ATCON is recognising and appreciating the EVC “for being a panel discussant on ‘Meeting the Interests of the Government, Consumers, Telecoms and ICT Companies in the Era of COVID-19 and Post COVID-19 Pandemic Cum Digital Era’ dated August 2020.”

Responding, the EVC appreciated ATCON for the gesture and for the critical role the association is playing in the overall development of the telecoms and ICT industry as a whole.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

FG to spend N688bn on scanners at ports, entry points

The Federal Government is set to spend over N688.56 billion ($1.812 billion) for the acquisition of over 300 scanners for the nation’s ports and entry points for digital examination of cargoes and other items imported into the country.