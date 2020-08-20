NCC: Danbatta receives ATCON Distinguished Award

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, has received a Distinguished Award from the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON).

The Award was presented to the EVC in his office in Abuja today (Wednesday, August 19, 2020) by ATCON President, Olusola Teniola in company of the association’s Executive Secretary, Ajibola Olude.

Teniola said the award was in appreciation of the laudable contribution of the EVC of NCC towards the successful hosting of ATCON’s virtual national dialogue held for the industry on August 6, 2020.

According to Teniola, ATCON is recognising and appreciating the EVC “for being a panel discussant on ‘Meeting the Interests of the Government, Consumers, Telecoms and ICT Companies in the Era of COVID-19 and Post COVID-19 Pandemic Cum Digital Era’ dated August 2020.”

Responding, the EVC appreciated ATCON for the gesture and for the critical role the association is playing in the overall development of the telecoms and ICT industry as a whole.