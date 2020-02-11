NdaniTV: Skinny girl in Transit back for 6th Season

February 11, 2020 0

NdaniTV has confirmed that everyone’s favorite show, Skinny Girl in Transit will be back for a 6th season!

The new season will see us following Tiwa and Mide on their journey as husband and wife, exploring the intricacies of their new lives.

The show will also explore other story arcs, including Shalewa and Mohammed’s relationship.

EVERYONE EXPECTS ANOTHER WEDDING! It sure promises to be a truly exciting season.

Starring Abimbola Craig, Ayoola Ayolola, Sharon Ooja, Ngozi Nwosu, Timini Egbuson, and Chioma Okoli, Skinny Girl in Transit Season 6 premieres on Valentine’s Day at 12pm and is powered by GTBank.

