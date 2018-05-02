New Sierra Leonean president appoints ministers within one month

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio has appointed 27 ministers, four of whom are women and simultaneously created a new super-ministry headed by a Chief Minister.

Bio assumed the presidency on April 4.

Appointed to run the super ministry is Professor David Francis, Maada Bio’s former teacher at Bradford University in UK and chairman of the transition committee.

As explained in a statement by the President’s office on Tuesday, Professor Francis role combines that of the chief of staff in the previous regime. He is like the prime minister, the man who will run the government.

According to the statement, Francis will ensure that the government delivers on key strategic priorities.

He is expected to provide competent leadership for the day-to-day operational co-ordination, oversight, monitoring and evaluation of government business.

He will serve as the central hub responsible for the overall co-ordination and facilitates the implementation of the Government’s Strategic Priorities.

He will work with all Government ministers and co-ordinate the implementation of government policies across all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“As directed by the Executive President, the Chief Minister chairs the 3 cross-cutting sectoral ministries for inter-governmental co-ordination including: Education and Social Development Sector Ministries; Finance and Economic Development Sector Ministries, and the Peace, Security and Justice Sector Ministries, ” government explained.

The Office of the Chief Minister will also supervise the Directorate of Presidential Infrastructural Projects and Service Delivery (DPIPSD); Directorate of Strategy, Policy and Planning (DSPP); Directorate of Performance Management, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPMME); Millennium Challenge Coordinating Unit (MCCU); and Directorate of Institute for Science and Technology (DIST). A Permanent Secretary will provide the administrative leadership for the Office of the Chief Minister.

Women advocates have criticized the new government for appointing only four women into the 27-man full cabinet positions . One of the women appointed is Nabeela Tunis, wife of the Parliamentary Leader of the governing SLPP party.

The head of the 50/50 gender parity group said. “While we congratulate the women, we are a little bit disappointed that only four of the 27 full cabinet positions went to women”, said Dr Fatu Taqi.

She urged the president to put on “the gender lens” in appointing people to ambassadorial and Parastatal positions.

Most of the nominees are from the south-eastern stronghold of the president’s party, although there are northerners in senior positions such as education, health, trade and youth affairs.

President Maada Bio also gave ministerial slots to members of other political parties, excluding the former ruling APC. The presidential running-mate of the ADP party, Haja Isata Abdulai-Kamara was appointed as non-cabinet minister (Resident Minister, Northwest). ADP did not endorse Bio in the runoff election.

Presidential candidate Charles Margai is Attorney General – his PMDC party did endorse Bio, according to a Reuters correspondent in Freetown.

Peter Bayuku Konteh of the NGC party and a former APC cabinet minister is the new Minister of Trade-designate. His NGC party did not endorse Bio.

*Full list of cabinet and non-cabinet ministers:

Chief Minister – Professor David Francis

Finance Minister – Jacob Saffa

Attorney General and Minister of Justice – Charles Margai – Attorney General

Minister of Primary and Secondary Education – Alpha Timbo

Minister of Health – Dr Alpha Wurie

Minister of Energy – Kanja Sesay

Minister of Information and Communications – Mohamed Swarray

Minister of Marine Resources – Emma Kowa

Minister of Labour – Adekunle King

Minister of Water Resources – Dr Jonathan Tengbe

Minister of Social Welfare, Gender & Children’s Affairs – Ms Baindu Dansama

Minister of Internal Affairs – Edward Soloku

Dep. Minister of Defence – Brigadier (Rtd) Simeon Sheriff

Minister of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation – Dr. Alie Kabba

Minister of Planning & Economic Development – Mrs Nabeela F. Tunis (Née Koromah)

Minister of Technical and Higher Education – Professor Aiah Gbakima

Minister of Works and Public Assets – Mr. Raymond Ernest Denison De’Souza George

Minister of Trade and Industry – Mr. Peter Bayuku Konteh

Minister of Transport and Aviation – Mr. Kabineh M. Kallon

Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources – Dr. Morie Manyeh

Minister of Lands, Housing and Environment – Dr. Dennis Sandy

Minister of Agriculture & Forestry – Mr. Joseph J. Ndanema

Minister of Youth Affairs – Mohamed Orman Bangura

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development – Mr. Anthony Y Brewah

Minister of Tourism and Culture – Mrs. Memunatu B. Pratt

Minister of Political and Public Affairs – Ambassador Foday Yumkella

Minister of Sports – Mr. Ibrahim Nyelenkeh

Resident Ministers: