Visiting foreigners must have $200 minimum – Buhari’s aide

The spokesman for the Buhari Media Organisation, Niyi Akinsiju, has said that once the visa on arrival policy takes effect, foreigners will no longer be allowed into Nigeria without having at least $200 (N72, 000).

The BMO spokesman said this while featuring on a programme on NTA titled, ‘Good Morning Nigeria’ on Monday.

He said, “If we are opening up Nigeria to other African countries, it also means we are creating traffic.

“Entering this country will not be a herculean process. It is a process that is made easy for other citizens to come into Nigeria and you cannot come into Nigeria without holding at least $200. What that tells you is that the $200 will get into our economy. You can imagine if you multiply that by a million people over a 12-month period.”

But the spokesman for the Nigeria Immigration Service, Mr Sunday James, told The PUNCH the agency was unaware of any provision that states that a foreigner must possess $200 before entering Nigeria.

James said, “Is the fellow that spoke an official of immigration? We are not aware of any such requirement. He was probably speaking in his own capacity. I will, however, advise that you reach out to the Nigeria Customs Service.”

The spokesman for the NCS, Mr Joseph Attah, did not respond to calls on Monday.