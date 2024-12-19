The National Emergency Management Agency, in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the National Refugee Commission (NRC), received 310 Nigerian returnees from the Niger Republic on Monday.

This was made known in a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

The statement said, “The National Emergency Management Agency, Kano Territorial Office, participated in the reception of Three hundred and ten returnees (310) alongside the International Organisation for Migration and the National Refugee Commission.

“The returnees arrived at the Immigration Training School in Kano at 2210 hours, where they were received by NEMA and other key stakeholders.

“The 310 returnees were categorized as follows: Female adults: 98, Male adults: 41, Male children: 85, Female children: 86”