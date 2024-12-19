Organisers of a children’s funfair where many were feared dead following a stampede on Wednesday, at the Islamic High School, Basorun, Ibadan, Oyo State capital, have been arrested.

The state governor, Seyi Makinde, confirmed that the organisers are in custody as investigations continue to determine the cause of the stampede.

He made this known in a statement he shared on his official X handle on Wednesday.

Makinde said measures have been taken to prevent further death while sympathising with the victims and their families.

The governor wrote, “Earlier today, an incident occurred in Islamic High School Basorun, the venue of an event organised for families. Sadly, a stampede at the venue has led to multiple loss of lives and injuries.

This is a very sad day for us here in Oyo State. We sympathise with the parents whose joy has suddenly been turned to mourning due to these deaths.

“We have taken steps to ensure no further deaths are recorded at this venue by deploying security agents to restore order at the venue. We also deployed medical personnel and ambulances to the venue. The event has been stopped, and attendees have been escorted out of the venue. We are taking all realistic measures to ensure that the venue is secured.

“While investigations are ongoing, the primary organisers of the event that led to this stampede have been taken into custody.”

He also assured the public that those responsible would face appropriate consequences.

“I want to reassure our people that anyone directly or remotely involved in this disaster will be held accountable. Please remain calm as the security agencies investigate this unfortunate incident.

“Our hearts remain with the families and loved ones impacted by this tragedy. May the souls of the departed rest in peace. Amen,” he added.

Though the state government did not reveal the identities of the organisers, findings revealed that the funfair was organised by the ex-wife of the Ooni of Ife, Queen Naomi Silekunola Ogunwusi, in collaboration with Agidigbo 88.7 FM, Ibadan, owned by Oriyomi Hamzat.

On Tuesday, Agidigbo 88.7 FM, Ibadan on its Facebook handle announced that Ogunwusi, who is the founder of Women In Need Of Guidance and Support, was at the station ahead of her 2024 Children Fun Fair which was to be held today(Wednesday).

The post reads, “Founder of Women In Need Of Guidance and Support, Her Majesty Queen Naomi Silekunola Ogunwusi in the Kunle Hamzat studio, ahead of her 2024 Children Fun Fair.

“Speaking during a special programme on Agidigbo FM, Queen Prophetess Naomi Silekunola Ogunswusi is set to host 5,000 kids between the ages of 0-13 years across Ibadan for free under the aegis of (WINGS) foundation.

“Olori Naomi Ogunwusi revealed that the event, scheduled for Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at Islamic High School Bashorun Ibadan, is strictly for children and they will win exciting prizes like scholarships and other bountiful gifts.

“Olori Ogunwusi also assured parents and guardians of adequate security for all participants of the event.”