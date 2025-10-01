“True progress must be measured not only by statistics but by the food on every table, the security of every community, and the opportunities available to every child,” Archbishop Okoh said.

CAN acknowledged that Nigeria has recorded notable growth in education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, and telecommunications since independence.

It recalled that from a handful of schools and institutions in 1960, the country now boasts thousands, producing generations of young men and women shaping the nation’s future.

However, the association stressed that the ‘unfinished’ business of nation-building is being undermined by rising costs of living, food insecurity, unemployment, and inflation.

“We pray that God will grant our leaders the wisdom, courage, and strength to drive the reforms to a point where Nigerians will rejoice, and may He protect them from sycophants who do not mean well for our nation,” Archbishop Okoh added.

On security, CAN lamented that terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and communal conflicts have inflicted deep pain on citizens and displaced families across the country.

“While strides have been made in restoring safety, more still needs to be done to guarantee the protection of lives and property,” CAN said, urging sustained collaboration between security agencies, communities, and faith-based organisations to consolidate peace.

Turning to the role of young people, CAN described them as Nigeria’s greatest asset but warned against the persistent brain drain that robs the country of its brightest minds.

“Nigeria must create the enabling environment that encourages its citizens, especially the youth, to stay, thrive, and contribute meaningfully to national development,” the association said, calling for sustained investment in education, innovation, and youth empowerment.

The body also appealed to leaders and citizens to rise above ethnic, religious, and political divides, insisting that national challenges can be overcome through collective sacrifice, patriotism, and trust in God.

“On this anniversary, let us renew our commitment to justice, equity, and good governance. Let us embrace hard work, pay our taxes faithfully, support local production, and show love to one another as one people under God,” Archbishop Okoh said.

CAN expressed optimism that with God’s help and the determination of citizens, the country can achieve unity and prosperity.

“The dawn of a new Nigeria is possible. With God’s help and our shared determination, we shall build a nation where peace, prosperity, and unity flourish for generations to come,” Archbishop Okoh added.