Nigeria logs 143 new COVID-19 cases

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases have continued to dwindle, as the nation reported 143 new infections on Monday.

Though, Monday’s figures are slightly higher than the 138 recorded on Sunday, the curve has continued flatten out in the nation.

Plateau State is still leading in infection rate, with 35 new cases reported on Monday. This, however, represents a drop from the 55 cases it recorded on Sunday.

Lagos, the epicentre of the deadly virus, has continued to see fewer cases. It reported only 19 cases today.

Till date, 54,008 cases have been confirmed, 41,638 cases discharged and 1,013 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

However, the 143 cases reported on Monday were recorded in 18 states.

See figures below

Plateau-35

Kaduna-21

Lagos-19

FCT-13

Ebonyi-9

Adamawa-7

Enugu-7

Katsina-7

Edo-6

Kwara-5

Osun-3

Anambra-2

Kano-2

Niger-2

Ogun-2

Benue-1

Borno-1

Sokoto-1

54,008 confirmed

41,638 discharged

1,013 deaths