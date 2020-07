Nigeria’s National Action Committee on the African Continental Free Trade Area on Monday said Nigeria and other countries on the continent spend $650bn annually importing goods and services from the rest of the world.

At a virtual press briefing by the committee, the Executive Secretary, AfCFTA NAC, Francis Anatogu, also stated that Nigeria had been strategising to successfully take advantage of the $650bn market.

The committee was established in December 2019 by the Federal Government.