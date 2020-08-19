Nigeria reports 410 new COVID-19 cases, total infections near 50,000

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 410 new cases of the novel coronavirus as the country’s total number of confirmed infections neared 50,000.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirmed the news in a late-night tweet.

The country’s virus epicentre, Lagos, reported 210 new cases, while the FCT posted 45 new infections.

Other states with new cases include: Ondo-30, Plateau-21, Edo-19, Ogun-16, Oyo-13, Nasarawa-12, Bauchi-11, Enugu-10, Kwara-7, Kaduna-6, Anambra-4, Ebonyi-3, Abia-2, Rivers-1.

Four new deaths were recorded on Tuesday as the total toll from the virus reached 981.

However, the number of recovered patients rose to 37,051.