Nigeria reports sharp rise in coronavirus infections

Nigeria, on Friday, reported a sharp increase in new infections from a low of 131 cases on Thursday.

The number of new infections rose to 221, with Lagos accounting for almost 25 percent.

Nigeria now has a total of 56,956 confirmed cases since March, out of 472,191 samples tested.

According to figures published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC), 48,305 have been discharged, including 100 discharged on Thursday in the western state of Oyo.

The NCDC said 7,557 cases are active, while 1,094 have died.

In Friday’s figure, Lagos recorded 59 new cases, as against the 45 on Thursday.

Five other states, including the capital Abuja, recorded double digit cases of new infections.

The state are Abia with 46 cases, Gombe 20, Plateau 17 and Rivers 11.

The FCT Abuja recorded 22 new cases.

Here is the breakdown of the new infections:

Lagos-59

Abia-46

FCT-22

Gombe-20

Plateau-17

Rivers-11

Bauchi-7

Benue-6

Ekiti-6

Imo-6

Kaduna-4

Kwara-4

Ondo-4

Ogun-3

Osun-3

Bayelsa-1

Edo-1

Kano-1

56,956 confirmed

48,305 discharged

1,094 deaths