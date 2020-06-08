Nigerian soldiers kill five herdsmen in gun battle

Troops of the Joint Military Spike Operation code-named Operation Whirl Stroke, on Saturday killed five suspected herdsmen during a gun battle in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The troops were said to have responded to the distress call made by the authorities of the local government over the invasion of three villages – Torkula, Kponko and Kaseyo – all in Mbadwem ward in the Guma LGA by suspected herdsmen which led to a gun duel with the marauding herdsmen.

Five of them (herdsmen) were reportedly killed by the troops.

The attack on the three communities on Saturday, according to a native, who simply identified himself as Tersoo, was frustrated by the prompt intervention of troops of Operations Whirl Stroke.

“One person died during the attack while two others were injured, but later died at the hospital, bringing the total number of deaths to three.

“As soon as troops of the OPWS heard about the attack, they went after the invaders and there was a gunfire battle during which five of the herdsmen were killed with no casualty on the side of the troops,” Tersoo said.

The Commander, OPWS, Maj. Gen. Adeyemi Yekini, referred our correspondent to the Defence Headquarters(DHQ) Information Directorate.

But the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the attack, and said the command had yet to ascertain the number of casualties. – Punch.