Nigerian troops prepared to foil terrorists’ plots on FCT, others – DHQ

The security agencies have been placed on red alert following reports that the Boko Haram insurgents were plotting to attack Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) explained that the armed forces and other security agencies would ensure effective surveillance of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other states of the country.

A security report from the Nigeria Customs Service had indicated that members of the Boko Haram terrorists’ group have flooded the FCT and were planning to carry out coordinated attacks on five identified locations.

The service listed the Kunyam bush along Airport Road, off DIA Staff Quarters, Abuja; Robochi/Gwagwalada forest; Kwaku forest, Kuje, Abuja; Unaisha forest in the Toto Local Government of Nasarawa State; and Gegu forest, close to Idu town in Kogi State, as some of the areas where the terrorists reportedly set up their camps.

But the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, in a statement on Sunday, assured Nigerians that preventive and pre-emptive intelligence was ongoing to thwart the plot.

The statement titled, ‘Security alert: Defence headquarters assured residents of FCT and adjoining states of safety,’ read partly, “The Armed Forces of Nigeria working together with other security and response agencies particularly the core intelligence agencies hereby assure the general public that preventive and pre-emptive intelligence is ongoing. The general public is thus advised to go about their lawful businesses undeterred.”

It further said that the offensives against the common enemies of the nation would not cease until normalcy is restored in all parts of the country.

The FCT Police Command, through its spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, in a statement, also said it was working in synergy with other security agencies “in the ongoing effort to strengthen security in the FCT.