Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases rise by 321 to 52,548

Nigeria has recorded 321 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 52,548 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this Monday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 98 new cases; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 34; Kaduna, 30; Nasarawa, 25; Benue, 21; Plateau, 17; Rivers, 15; Adamawa and Ogun, 11 each; Enugu, nine; Edo, eight; Ekiti and Delta, seven each; Gombe, five; Ebonyi, four; Bayelsa, Kano and Ondo, three each; Cross River, Kebbi, Imo and Niger, two each; while Bauchi and Abia recorded one each.

It said: “Nigeria has so far recorded 52,548 cases of COVID-19. 39,257 patients have been discharged, while 1004 persons have died.”