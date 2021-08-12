Nigeria’s daily COVID-19 cases hit new high

Nigeria logged 790 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest in the last six months and a sharp jump from the 610 recorded on Tuesday.

The surging cases have made the federal government call on citizens to take responsibility and adhere to preventive measures.

According to the NCDC, the Delta variant is driving the explosion in COVID-19 cases.

The NCDC said the strain is responsible for the alarming cases in Lagos, Akwa-Ibom, Rivers Oyo states and the FCT.

Lagos state set a new daily record for COVID-19 on Wednesday with 574 cases.

Infections in Rivers state jumped to 83, while there was no report from Akwa Ibom.

Ondo reported 38 cases, Ogun 31, Oyo 23, Delta 10 and the FCT nine.

Ekiti recorded seven cases, Edo six and Osun four.

Anambra and Bayelsa recorded 2 cases each and Plateau one.

One new death was also recorded on Wednesday, bringing the nation’s fatality count, since the start of the pandemic, to 2,195.

A total of 74 people recovered and were discharged from various isolation centres in the country on Wednesday.

Total recoveries nationwide since the onset of the pandemic increased to 166,203.

The agency disclosed that the country’s active cases have soared to 11,500.